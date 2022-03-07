Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.