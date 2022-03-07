Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (Get Rating)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.