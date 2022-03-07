Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,572. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

