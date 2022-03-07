Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Buys 1,430 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

