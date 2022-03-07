Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CME Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00.

CME Group stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,556. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.