Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells 5,717 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.62. 63,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.