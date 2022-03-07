Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 9,227 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587,988.91.
Nicolae Stanca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25.
Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.70. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,158. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
See Also
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.