Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 9,227 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587,988.91.

Nicolae Stanca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25.

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.70. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,158. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

