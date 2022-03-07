Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 3,914 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $195,621.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 1,019,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

