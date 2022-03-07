Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.72), for a total transaction of £67,970 ($89,059.22).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,709.64).

Lok’nStore Group stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 870 ($11.40). The stock had a trading volume of 39,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 999.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 904.39. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085 ($14.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £261.01 million and a P/E ratio of 78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Lok'nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

