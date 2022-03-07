Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Down 19.5%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $34.18. 768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 661,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

About Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

