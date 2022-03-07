Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Tops $507,070.87

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $507,070.87 and approximately $4,255.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,162,899 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

