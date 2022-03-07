Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.