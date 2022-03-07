International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.45. 83,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,186. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

