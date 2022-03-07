International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $115.85 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

