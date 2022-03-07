International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,286. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 251.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 95.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 262,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

