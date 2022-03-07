International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.21) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.40. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 91.10 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

