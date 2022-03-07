Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.63

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

