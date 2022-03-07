inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,621. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

