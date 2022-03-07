Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 148,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 40.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

