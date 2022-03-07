Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.90

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 5048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

