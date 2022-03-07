Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.61

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 10999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,024,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.