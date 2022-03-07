Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VCV opened at $11.85 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.