Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $864.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

