Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Ferro by 57.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 298,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,158 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Ferro by 271.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 550,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 402,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

