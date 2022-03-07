Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cannae by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cannae by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

