Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CTS were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CTS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CTS by 109,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. cut their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

