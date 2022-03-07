Invesco Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

