Invesco Ltd. Sells 174,996 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

ENTA stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

