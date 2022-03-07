Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

