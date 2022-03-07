Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000.

EWRE opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

