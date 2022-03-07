Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

