Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBW stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.06. 24,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,107. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.