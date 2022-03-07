Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 98,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.