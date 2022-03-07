Investors Financial Group LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,388. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.