Investors Financial Group LLC Has $910,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.