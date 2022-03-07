Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

