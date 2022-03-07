Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Carrier Global by 122.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,625,000 after purchasing an additional 722,312 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

