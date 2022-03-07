Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

