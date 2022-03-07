Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.97 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.