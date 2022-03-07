iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 672,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,721. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

