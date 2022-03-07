IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,691. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

