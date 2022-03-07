Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $13.85. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 74 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

