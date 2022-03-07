iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.52. 13,633,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,144. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

