iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,081. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

