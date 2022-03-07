iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $112.56 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

