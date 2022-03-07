iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $75.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

