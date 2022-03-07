iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. 22,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.