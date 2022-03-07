iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,969,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.77 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

