iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $432.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day moving average of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.83 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

