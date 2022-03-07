iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $77,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

IYG stock traded down $8.74 on Monday, hitting $167.95. 197,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,567. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

