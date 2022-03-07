iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000.

IYR opened at $104.54 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

